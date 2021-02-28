Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Williams Woods
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Shirley Williams Woods

July 20, 1944 - February 24, 2021

Shirley Williams Woods, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

She was born on July 20, 1944, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank E. Williams and Ruth R Williams.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Lloyd L. Woods; sister, Geraldine Tate; nieces, Sandra Tickle and Linda Correll; and numerous other family members and friends.

She graduated from Christiansburg High School in 1963 and National Business College in 1964. Shirley worked at Williams Supply for 30 years.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Wayne Sellers officiating. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park's Chapel Garden Mausoleum. Visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended.

In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.