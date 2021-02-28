Shirley Williams Woods
July 20, 1944 - February 24, 2021
Shirley Williams Woods, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was born on July 20, 1944, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank E. Williams and Ruth R Williams.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Lloyd L. Woods; sister, Geraldine Tate; nieces, Sandra Tickle and Linda Correll; and numerous other family members and friends.
She graduated from Christiansburg High School in 1963 and National Business College in 1964. Shirley worked at Williams Supply for 30 years.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Wayne Sellers officiating. Entombment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park's Chapel Garden Mausoleum. Visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.