Sidney Lional Arrington, 58, of Roanoke, Va., attended William Fleming High School and received the 1981 Athlete of the year from William Fleming. Sydney also attended Marshal University. He spent many years in Maryland. Sydney was born November 14, 1962 to the late James H. Jr. and Betty R. Womack Arrington.
Sydney was preceded in death by his mother and father; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Survivors include his daughter, Briona Arrington; son, Sydney Arrington Jr.; brothers, James (Linda) Arrington, Anthony (Robin) Arrington and Darryl Arrington; aunts, Antoinette (Ann) David Harbor Sr., Christine Wagner; uncles, Willie Arrington, Archie (Bug) Womack and Patrick Beatty; many nephews; nieces; cousins; and other relatives; and friends.
Service will be at Refresh Church, 3031 Frontier Rd from 1-2 p.m.
Sleep in heavenly paradise my handsome cousin, we love you and we will miss your dearly.
Vicki
December 19, 2020
We we always love you and remember you.
Phyllis Morton_Stone
December 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bobby Otey
Classmate
December 18, 2020
I will Never forget you Mr. Timesland!! I will miss our phone chats. From Marshall Univ to this day you will always be my friend. Rest in Peace Syd
Deanna
December 18, 2020
My heart aches for this missing piece of my life. We were such good genuine friends. My empathy goes out to your family that is suffering and grieving from this loss. Prayers are being lifted for the family and friends daily. Sydney's heart was huge and giving. This tragedy will forever be in our minds. I miss you Sydney and Roanoke will not be the same without you. The Melrose area and community will miss your presence, smiles and laughter. I Love you. But I will see you again one day.
Peace be your journey my friend.
Rebina Taylor
REBINA TAYLOR
December 18, 2020
This is a time more than ever that we need an understanding from our Lord. May He bring the family peace & comfort during this time.
Julie Andrews
December 18, 2020
Will miss seeing you around pretty birdhouses you did very well talented person in your arts rest in peace
December 18, 2020
Go in peace and many Prayers of peace for your family.
class of '81' William Fleming