My heart aches for this missing piece of my life. We were such good genuine friends. My empathy goes out to your family that is suffering and grieving from this loss. Prayers are being lifted for the family and friends daily. Sydney's heart was huge and giving. This tragedy will forever be in our minds. I miss you Sydney and Roanoke will not be the same without you. The Melrose area and community will miss your presence, smiles and laughter. I Love you. But I will see you again one day. Peace be your journey my friend. Rebina Taylor

REBINA TAYLOR December 18, 2020