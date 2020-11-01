MAUPIN
Sidney Ashby
December 27, 1927 - October 28, 2020
Sidney Ashby Maupin, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.
He was born in Port Kennedy, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1927 to the late Robert and Mildred Painter Maupin. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran, having served during World War II.
Sidney retired from Lowe's then became owner of SLM Distributors. He was a proud 50-year member of the Shriners, as well as, the Masonic Fraternity, The Valley of Roanoke Orient of Virginia. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Maupin was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Samuel Hancock Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Violet "Biddy" Staley Maupin; and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Lipscomb Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mildred Simpson Maupin; daughters, Pamela Dooley (David) and Lisa Lim (Michael); four grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea (Chuck), Ryan (Breann) and Jason (Ally); and three great-grandchildren, Jamey, Andrew and Connor. Also surviving is his sister, Jo-anne Lipscomb, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers that took care of Sidney during the last months of his life.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg with Pastor Jason Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity
in memory of Sidney. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.