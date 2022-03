Sidney C. "Buddy" Jones Jr.Sidney C. "Buddy" Jones Jr., 77, of Roanoke, passed away on December 16, 2021.The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A crypt side service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Old Dominion Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com