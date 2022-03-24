Snowa K. Lockhart
March 8, 1932 - March 22, 2022
Snowa K. Lockhart, 90, of Salem, Va., peacefully transitioned into eternity on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1932 to the late Iford and Silina Sutphin. Her family and her church life were of greatest importance to her. In addition to her parents, she was greeted in heaven by her first husband, Franklin Bell, as well as her second love, Paul Charles Lockhart, siblings, and grandson, Jason Bell.
Survived by daughter, Barbara Palmer and husband, Bobby, son, Gary Bell and wife, Ginny, son, Larry Bell and wife, Brenda, and daughter, Vanessa Sublett; grandchildren, Cathy Mutchler and husband, Scott, Audra Windel and husband, Ronnie, Eric Bell and wife, Emily, Michael Bell and wife, Ashley, Dawn Hollins; great-grandchildren, Miya Clower and husband, Garrett, Makena Mutchler, Cole Hollins, Madison Hollins, River Hollins who is on the way, Lily Bell, Bryan Bell.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Garrett Clower officiating. Burial will follow at the Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.
Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.