Roanoke Times
Spero Moche Jr.
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Spero Moche Jr.

October 19, 1946 - December 4, 2020

Spero Moche Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Floyd, Va., on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vije and Spero Moche; his brothers, Michael Moche and Theodore Moche; and his nephews Justin Spiers and Marcus Moche.

He is survived by Joanne Spiers Moche, his wife of 39 years; nephew, Theodore Stanley Moche, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nieces, and nephews in Florida and Hawaii.

Moche was a retired merchant mariner. As a member of the Seafarers International Union and American Maritime Officers, he sailed across eleven bodies of water and docked at ports on five continents. He received a United States Merchant Marine Expeditionary Award and medals for mariner support services to the American military in Vietnam and to the American and International Coalition Military Forces in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the waters of Southwest Asia. Most of all, he was a loving, devoted husband who filled his wife's life with joy. He was well loved by so many people whose lives he touched. He will be greatly missed yet remembered with smiles.

Arrangements are being handled by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

The family will plan a private memorial celebration in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Moche's most devoted cause: your local food bank.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

120 West Main St., Radford, VA 24141
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the Moche Family for the loss of your loved one, Spero, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your husband. Praying for you and your entire family.
April Keeling
December 11, 2020
Joanne—we are so sorry to learn of the passing of your beloved husband Moche. We always enjoyed the time we lived next door. Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Jimmie & George Parish
Jimmie Parish
Neighbor
December 11, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you be comforted by the loved ones and support of God.
Simone Taylor
December 10, 2020
Moche, I am truly sorry for your loss. I will be keeping you in my prayers. 540-815-3458
Shirley Forrest
December 10, 2020
Joanne,
I am so sorry for your loss. You and Moche had something beautiful and lasting.
Sharon Kimbleton
Friend
December 10, 2020
Joanne I was so sorry to hear of your husbands passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Love ,Becky Altizer Agee
Becky Agee
December 9, 2020
The world lost a good man. “Moche”, as all the kids growing up in our St. Petersburg neighborhood called him, was fun, funny, warm and kind with a fabulous sarcastic wit. I was raised in the Navy- we talked alike. He was a friend. He emailed often of his wife, his home, his souvenirs from world travels and his animals, both domestic and wild. He loved his life.
My sincere sympathies to Joanne and extended family.
Moche was the truest definition of a good man. He will be missed.
Colleen Ryan-Kettrick
Friend
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing
Tom Starnes
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Staff of NRV Furniture
December 8, 2020
Raucous and irreverent is one way to describe Spero Moche. Loved a good laugh. Had a wit like a razor blade. Seen and done enough for two lifetimes. He was a second son to his mother and father in law and loved them fiercely, as they did him. Treated his wife like a queen . When they bought their place in Floyd he told me he was home - it was everything he had dreamed of in a place and he couldn't imagine anywhere better or being there with anyone else than her. Loved his dogs too. Now he has quite unexpectedly moved on from this world. Smooth sailing in the next life brother. We'll be seeing you in the bye and bye. Brother-in-law John
JOHN SPIERS
December 7, 2020
I am so sorry Joanne of your husband's passing. I am still telling my family about your book "Families of Grace" because of you putting some my family's history in it. Thank you for doing that. I enjoyed being with you when we were putting it together. I pray for your Peace and Comfort in your time of sorrow. Please BE SAFE AND BE BLESSED!!!
Sarah Carter
Friend
December 7, 2020
