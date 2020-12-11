Spring Martin
March 21, 1953 - December 3, 2020
Spring Martin, 67, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Spring was known for being a very gentle and loving woman. She loved all people, and you rarely saw her without a smile. She spent many years working as a beautician, even going on to teach at a local beauty school. She retired from the Home Shopping Network following many years of service. When she wasn't teaching you would often find her sitting on the porch or gazing out the kitchen window watching the birds, deer, and other animals that lived around her home. It was no secret to anyone however that her biggest joy in life was her little grandson, David, who was no doubt the apple of her eye. Spring will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling David Martin; as well as her parents, Seldon and Laura Lou Sheppard.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, April Martin (Larry); siblings, Janet Cox, Ray Sheppard (Erma), and Johnny Sheppard (Melody); grandchildren, David Martin, Joe, Kathy, and Scotty Gish; she also leaves behind numerous other family members, loving neighbors, and dear friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Pastor Tony Atkinson will be officiating.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.