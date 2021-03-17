Mrs. Vines and family, Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Stacy was such a light and she was always so positive! She was beautiful! Her smile just touched your heart! So happy I had a chance to reconnect via FB this past year or so! May you hold on to love, joy, and all of your precious memories. With Love, Shawna
Shawna McCaden Ama
March 20, 2021
Hello, I am one of Miss Vines former Respiratory therapist from Lewis Gale. First I want to offer my most sincere condolences to her family and friends. She was always such a sweet nice lady..like family! She will be missed! May you rest in peace Stacy
Nancy Wilson
March 19, 2021
Stacey was the most generous, outspoken, sweetest person i know. She always asked me how i was doing. Always spoke life into any situation. I will truly miss her smile and encouraging words. I will be praying for the family. May God wrap his arms around each of you.
Yolanda Saunders
Friend
March 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Aunt Jo and the family. May cherished memories of Stacy's life and love for you undergird your strength during your time of sorrow. God bless you all.
Rachelle Vines Wright
Family
March 18, 2021
God has gained another angel. May God bless you and keep you strong.
George & Linda Henderson - Jonesboro, GA
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita Beane turner
March 18, 2021
Mrs. Vines, Michael, Marsha and David, sending prayers of comfort and healing to you in the home going of Stacy. God bless you all now and for the seasons to come ♥
JaCynthia March-Brewer
Friend
March 17, 2021
RIP,my sister in law no more pain & no more sickness. I know that you are walking around Heaven with your cowboy boots on!!! To the rest of the family I send my prayers & condolences
Harlene Watson
March 17, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the Vines family! Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. Stacy has gained her wings, now! What a beautiful angel she makes! R.I.H.P.
Donna Lee
Friend
March 17, 2021
Aunt Jo my condolences to you and the entire family. Love you, Eulaunda Jones Columbus OH
Eulaunda Jones
Family
March 17, 2021
I knew Stacy when we worked for the City School System. I was sorry to hear about her passing. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. She was a Facebook friend, also! May Stacy Rest In Heavenly Peace!
Donna Lee
Friend
March 17, 2021
Aunt Jo& the entire Vines Family my deepest condolences and may Our Lord Jesus Bless& comfort y'all.
Roland Robinson
March 17, 2021
I offer sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers in your loss of Stacy, from our Family. May God provide you inner peace and Blessings in the coming days.
Laura H. Waddy
March 17, 2021
My cousin Stacy Vines will be missed by all, my prayers and condolences goes out to the family, she may be gone but never forgotten, until we meet again , you are no longer in pain or suffering now you are at peace.
Cheryl Claytor
Family
March 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.