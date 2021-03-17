Mrs. Vines and family, Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Stacy was such a light and she was always so positive! She was beautiful! Her smile just touched your heart! So happy I had a chance to reconnect via FB this past year or so! May you hold on to love, joy, and all of your precious memories. With Love, Shawna

Shawna McCaden Ama March 20, 2021