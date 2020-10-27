Perdue
Stanley Brooks
March 5, 1936
October 25, 2020
Stanley Brooks Perdue, 84, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Copper Hill, Va. on March 5, 1936. He graduated from Check High School and enlisted in the Air Force. After an honorable discharge, Stanley worked for Greyhound Bus Lines for 30 years. He also drove for Abbott Bus Lines for three years after retiring from Greyhound. Stanley was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Papa. He was predeceased by his parents, Ballard and Annie Perdue, and a brother, Nelson Perdue.
He leaves behind his beloved wife/nurse of 57 years, Virginia Perdue; four children, Monica Perdue Johnson, Allyson Perdue, Bryan Perdue (Tina) and Charles Perdue (Brenda); and five grandchildren, Marysa Johnson, Noah Perdue, Connar Johnson, Curtis Johnson, and Colton Perdue. He also leaves behind two sisters, Janice Mallory (Danny), Joyce Willis; and numerous relatives and friends.
He was a member of Virginia Heights Baptist Church and was a very dedicated member of the Gold Band Sunday School Class. He was Secretary of the Greyhound Retiree's club, a Free Mason and Shriner.
He loved to take care of his house, work in the garden, and manicure his yard. He never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. He was called Papa by many because he was so fun-loving. In his later years, he loved sweets and ice cream. All the kids loved to visit Papa's "kitchen" which was his snack stash and enjoy "just a little bit" of his ice cream.
Stanley was very generous with his time and talents and never expected pay or recognition. He helped all his children with any home project needed and if he didn't know how to do something, he would read about it and become a master. He was known as the "Mayor" of the neighborhood with his quick wit and charm.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Salem, Va., with Pastor Nelson Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., where military honors will be performed by the United States Air Force. For those unable to attend the service in-person a live stream broadcast will be available by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
and clicking on Mr. Perdue's name in the obituary listing.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
You are encouraged to follow all current CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, donate.lovetotherescue.org
, or by calling (855)401-4897.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.