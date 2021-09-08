Stanley R. Cline
November 23, 1930 - September 6, 2021
Stanley R. Cline, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was a devoted Christian man that changed the lives of many.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bell Cline; parents, David and Mae Cline; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Olin and Mary Catherine Cline, and Harold Cline; and sister-in-law, Helen Cline.
He is survived by his brother, Nelson Cline; sister-in-law, Arabella Cline; special friends, Brian, Nancy, Carlee, and Jacob Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the United States Army.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.