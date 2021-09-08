Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley R. Cline
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Stanley R. Cline

November 23, 1930 - September 6, 2021

Stanley R. Cline, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was a devoted Christian man that changed the lives of many.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bell Cline; parents, David and Mae Cline; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Olin and Mary Catherine Cline, and Harold Cline; and sister-in-law, Helen Cline.

He is survived by his brother, Nelson Cline; sister-in-law, Arabella Cline; special friends, Brian, Nancy, Carlee, and Jacob Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the United States Army.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com


Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Stanley and his wife Mary were wonderful neighbors. Their love for the Lord and their sweet smiles and friendships will be remembered and missed. We are thankful for the christian testimony he and Mary both lived. With our sincere sympathy to family and friends.
Ronnie & Connie Kendrick
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results