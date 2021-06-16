Menu
Stanley Clay Pickeral
Stanley Clay Pickeral

June 14, 2021

Stanley Clay Pickeral, age 75, of Union Hall, died onMonday, June 14, 2021. He was a United States Army Veteran and a charter member of the Cool Branch Rescue Squad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Early M. and May Neville Pickeral; and daughter-in-law, Ameila Pickeral.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stacey Pickeral (Jennifer), and Marty Pickeral; grandchildren, Levi, Reed and Wyatt; mother of his children, Kathy Pickeral; brothers, Earl and Roger Pickeral; sister, Betty Hiatt (Butch); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many close friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Neville Family Cemetery, Penhook, with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. His family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Neville Family Cemetery
Penhook, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss
Susan Gregory
Family
June 19, 2021
Sending love and prayers to all the family during this time.
Dixie Roach
June 15, 2021
