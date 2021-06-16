Stanley Clay PickeralJune 14, 2021Stanley Clay Pickeral, age 75, of Union Hall, died onMonday, June 14, 2021. He was a United States Army Veteran and a charter member of the Cool Branch Rescue Squad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Early M. and May Neville Pickeral; and daughter-in-law, Ameila Pickeral.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stacey Pickeral (Jennifer), and Marty Pickeral; grandchildren, Levi, Reed and Wyatt; mother of his children, Kathy Pickeral; brothers, Earl and Roger Pickeral; sister, Betty Hiatt (Butch); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many close friends.Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Neville Family Cemetery, Penhook, with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. His family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center Rocky Mount.