They say cousins are our first friends and this was true, especially when we were younger. Her mom and my mom were sisters and Denise came and spent time in Tennessee during summer breaks. We laughed and played and didn´t even realize it was some of the best times of our lives. Although we had not kept in touch over the years my heart breaks at the thought of her leaving this world way too soon. Sending love and prayers to the family and friends. Rest In Peace Denise.

Lisa Darnell (Brantley) Family March 29, 2022