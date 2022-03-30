Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stella Denise Blankenship
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Stella Denise Blankenship

March 27, 2022

Stella Denise Blankenship, age 57, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Combs; mother, Mary Combs; and sister, Rhonda Baskette.

Surviving are her daughter, Ona Zwart, fiancé, Ivon Darnell; sisters, Penny Graham and Phyllis Alderson; and grandchildren, Aaliyah, Macy and Makenna.

Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, the family wishes that you make donations to the Franklin County Animal Shelter as Denise had planned to do herself.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
They say cousins are our first friends and this was true, especially when we were younger. Her mom and my mom were sisters and Denise came and spent time in Tennessee during summer breaks. We laughed and played and didn´t even realize it was some of the best times of our lives. Although we had not kept in touch over the years my heart breaks at the thought of her leaving this world way too soon. Sending love and prayers to the family and friends. Rest In Peace Denise.
Lisa Darnell (Brantley)
Family
March 29, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results