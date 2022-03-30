Stella Denise Blankenship
March 27, 2022
Stella Denise Blankenship, age 57, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Combs; mother, Mary Combs; and sister, Rhonda Baskette.
Surviving are her daughter, Ona Zwart, fiancé, Ivon Darnell; sisters, Penny Graham and Phyllis Alderson; and grandchildren, Aaliyah, Macy and Makenna.
Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, the family wishes that you make donations to the Franklin County Animal Shelter as Denise had planned to do herself.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2022.