Stella was an extra special person. So many blessed with her love and kindness. So many times

I have witnessed her humor..clapping her hands as she laughed! We have enjoyed so many

wonderful times. Stella and Red joined us in Vegas to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary!

What a memorable time! The laughter, the slot machines and the buffets. Red killing us with his nonsense! We will forever treasure those special times. Stella was more than a sister-in-law law. We exchanged greeting cards with sister on them. Stella certainly felt like a sister. Mere words can’t express how much I will miss her. Our annual trip to Virginia was something

we looked forward to.arriving in time celebrate Stella’s birthday. How could I ever forget

Stella baking and mailing me a birthday cake! Many the times I have called and asked how she was doing. She always responded with, “ I am just finehow y’all?” I knew she wasn’t fine! I kept praying for a miracle! I just didn’t want to let her go.❣My heart goes out to Greg, Richard,Sheila and David.



Maryann Pickett (Foster) Sister June 20, 2021