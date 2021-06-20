Menu
Stella Fox Holbrook Foster
1931 - 2021
Stella Fox Holbrook Foster

October 15, 1931 - June 17, 2021

Stella Fox Holbrook Foster, 89, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home in Radford. Stella, an amazing, loving, sweet, wise and kind true southern lady was the wife, mother, sister and friend that one could only wish for to have in their life. A Coal Miner's daughter, Stella was born on October 15, 1931, in a Coal Camp in Letcher County, Kentucky, to parents, George and Delia Fox. She was one of seven children and she loved her parents and siblings dearly. A close family, of modest means, but rich with love and togetherness, they moved to a small farm house when Stella was young, where she began the daily tasks of gathering eggs, milking cows, feeding chickens, working in the garden and helping to care for her younger siblings, which continued throughout her adolescence.

Upon graduation from Whitesburg High School, Stella wanted to be a nurse, but her parents didn't have the financial resources to send her to college. So, she got a job as a clerk in a large local general store, where she would work ten hours a day, six days a week for twenty dollars. An amount that she would always say was "good money back then." After two years at the store and with a desire to do something else, she replied to an ad in a national magazine recruiting for stewardesses. A month later, a representative from Eastern Airlines walked into the store and said he was there to meet and interview her. Upon conclusion of the interview, he told her that she was perfect for the job and that he wanted to hire her. Flattered and tempted, nevertheless, she didn't take the job and chose love instead of flying the skies. A decision which she never regretted.

She married Burnette Holbrook and they moved to Radford, where the Radford Army Ammunition plant had just opened and where Burnette had secured a job. Motherhood quickly followed in the years to come, having four children over a five-year time period. A natural mother, Stella stayed at home to care for her young children and became a favorite neighbor, church goer and friend to the residents of Clement Street, on the east end of Radford. Tragically she lost her first-born child, Jeff, when he was four years old and then her husband less than two years later.

Then, now a widow with three young children, Stella went to work at Kenrose Manufacturing and then later on to the Radford Army Ammunition plant, where she would regularly receive written commendations for her work, over the next twenty-five years. It was there where she met Lewis "Red" Foster, who she would marry, have a son and with whom she was married to for forty-four years, before his passing on March 21, 2011. Throughout those years Stella worked a physically demanding swing shift job, raised her family, enjoyed her time with her friends, siblings & relatives, cared for her parents and loved all. Her sweet personality, positive demeanor, pretty smile, infectious laugh, quick wit and her famous one liners/old sayings, made her adored by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Upon retirement, she traveled, gardened, read, mastered crypto quotes, regularly attended Calvary Baptist Church and babysat her grandchildren. One of a kind, Stella will be missed dearly by all, yet joyously welcomed by all in heaven. An Angel on earth has now gone home.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Amy Holbrook, Richard and Anne Holbrook, and David and Jill Foster; daughter, Sheila Zellers (Scott Roberts); grandchildren, Abby and Luke Turner, Bryan and Stacy Holbrook, Tanner Sutphin (Courtney Marine), Blair Holbrook (Adam Troutman), Bayley Holbrook, Morgan Stokes, and Taylor Foster; great-grandchild, Reid Turner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Karen Fox, and Doug and Jeanette Fox; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Anne and Jim Pickett; special friends, Russell and Evelyn Quesenberry; and many nieces and nephews, with whom she had special bonds. She was preceded in death by her, beloved son-in-law, Wayne Zellers; sister, Mary Craft Everidge; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Bernice Fox; and sisters and brother-in-law, Maxine and Hobert Deaton, and Pina and Hubert Freeman.

Special thanks to Jearlene Simpkins, Doris Armentrout and Tammy Reed caregivers, Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Medi Home Health and Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Cockram officiating. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions made to either Calvary Baptist Church, 624 Sixth Street, Radford, VA 24141, or to Trinity Community Church, 1505 North Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

The Foster family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jun
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I feel privileged to have known Stella and her family.Stella visited us several times in California.
It was such a pleasure to have her. Our yearly trip to Virginia is certainly a treasured memory.I just wish we could have had more time with her. Rest In Peace. Jim Pickett
James Pickett
Family
June 27, 2021
What a wonderful tribute to a lovely lady! I´m so very sorry for your loss & keeping you all in my prayers.
Nancy Worrell Hunter
June 25, 2021
David and Family, we would like to extend our deepest condolences at the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful lady, and we will keep you all in our thoughts during this very difficult time.
Andrea & Morgan Welker
Coworker
June 24, 2021
Greg, Richard and family so very sorry for your loss. It is always so very hard to when it is your mother. The heart is always so very full of love for her. Keep the memories close to your heart and remember often all of the good times. Especially when the grandchildren were growing up and that will warm your heart. Live laugh and love. May God be with the family. God bless you all.
Donna Nester Hager
Friend
June 23, 2021
Greg,Itch,Shella and David I'm sorry to hear about your mother. She was always so nice to my granddaughter when Charlie would mow her yard. It broke her heart when I told her.You will all be in my prayers.
Punkin (Woodrum) Meeks
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss Stella was a wonderful person and will be missed.Prayers for the family. God bless.
Linda Miller
Friend
June 22, 2021
Greg, we are so sorry for your loss. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Geo and Megan Morton
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers for the family.
John & Betty Johnson
John Johnson
June 21, 2021
So sorry to learn of Stella's Passing. She was loved by many and especially my mother, Hilda Fowler. Sending prayers to all the family. Jeannie Fowler Bain
Jeannie Bain
Friend
June 20, 2021
Stella was an extra special person. So many blessed with her love and kindness. So many times
I have witnessed her humor..clapping her hands as she laughed! We have enjoyed so many
wonderful times. Stella and Red joined us in Vegas to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary!
What a memorable time! The laughter, the slot machines and the buffets. Red killing us with his nonsense! We will forever treasure those special times. Stella was more than a sister-in-law law. We exchanged greeting cards with sister on them. Stella certainly felt like a sister. Mere words can’t express how much I will miss her. Our annual trip to Virginia was something
we looked forward to.arriving in time celebrate Stella’s birthday. How could I ever forget
Stella baking and mailing me a birthday cake! Many the times I have called and asked how she was doing. She always responded with, “ I am just finehow y’all?” I knew she wasn’t fine! I kept praying for a miracle! I just didn’t want to let her go.❣My heart goes out to Greg, Richard,Sheila and David.
Maryann Pickett (Foster)
Sister
June 20, 2021
Stella became like a sister to my mom, Carrie Fisher. She was a very sweet, unexpected bonus to Mom in the final year of her life. They shared many heartfelt conversations and I loved listening to Stella's laugh. I'm sure they will have lots to catch up on now.
Mitzi Stump
Friend
June 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Love Ray and Peggy Johnson
Ray and Peggy Johnson
Friend
June 20, 2021
Foster family, I am so sorry for your loss. Stella was a close and special friend to my family. I have wonderful memories of my times with her and family. She leaves behind an exceptional and devoted family that she loved so much. She was loved by all who knew her.
Grover Simpkins
Friend
June 19, 2021
Hi David this is Brenda Collins niece of Evelyn and rusty I just want to send you my prayers for you and your family you had the best mother there was and you were the best son she's in heaven now and she's dancing and we will see her again one of these days
Brenda Collins
Friend
June 19, 2021
Greg & Amy and all of the family, What a wonderful blessing to have been taught by such a special mother and grandmother. We are so sorry to learn of your loss but we know that the Lord has welcomed her to the next part of her eternal journey.
Don & Mary Hill & family
June 18, 2021
We extend our sympathy to you and your family. May God Bless you, providing comfort and peace during this time.
Gene and Shirley Randall
Friend
June 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Stella was a great lady & friend to me.
Rest in Paradise my friend ❤
Theodore Page
Friend
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
sandra cagle
June 18, 2021
