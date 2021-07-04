Menu
Stephanie Cole "Stephi" Bierwagen
1988 - 2021
Stephanie "Stephi" Cole Bierwagen

March 21, 1988 - June 27, 2021

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, God sent an Angel to greet Stephanie "Stephi" Cole Bierwagen of Roanoke, Virginia, and walk hand in hand with her to Heaven. She was 33.

Stephi, "Tutti Bug," "Tet A Pee" was our dearest daughter, our special needs, our most perfect daughter, who brought joy and challenges all at the same time. Stephanie never hesitated to grab a helping hand going her way, and in her own special way, she touched the lives of everyone she met.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, a graduate of Cave Spring High School, a Special Olympics bowling athlete, a Challenger baseball player, a therapeutic horseback rider, and a client of Katie's Place Day Support Program. She was our special little partner in everything our family was involved in. Our goal for Stephi was to have a rich and meaningful life – full of experiences, forks, pocketbooks, Barney, pinwheels, good food, coffee, books, laughter, and love.

She is survived by her loving parents, Mark and Susan Bierwagen of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, Matthew and his wife, Kaitlin, and their children, Macie and Matthew of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her grandmother, Mathilde Cole of Colonial Heights, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from coast to coast. We will miss our little partner so very much. Thank you to all who shared in her life.

A Celebration of Stephi's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church. We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Katie's Place in her honor. Please give donations to Katie's Place, 416 Campbell Ave., SW, Suite 103, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
2011 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Mark, I know that words can not communicate your loss, but know I am thinking of you and your family. Hang in there buddy.
Johnny Ramirez
Friend
July 26, 2021
Susie, Mark and Mathew, I am sorry to hear belatedly of the recent passing of Stephanie. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Eoin and May-Bo
eoin prendergast
Friend
July 26, 2021
We were so sad to hear about Stephi. She will be deeply missed by many and left a great memory to all who met her.
Bob and Sandy Garby
July 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Stephi. She was a beautiful person. I know she will be missed by all who knew her. God bless you, Susie and Mark
Robert R Rose
July 19, 2021
The SOVA and ASA family is widespread, big and small at the same time. When one of us hurts, we all do. May you find peace and comfort in the days to come! ALAM, Joanne C
Joanne Catron, ASA-Alpha & Area 15 Special Olympics
Other
July 6, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family. May your precious memories keep you comforted and uplifted.
Caddy Hairston
Other
July 6, 2021
Susie, Mark & Family, Stephi was such a beautiful sole and blessed with an amazing family. You all truly lived what it means to "love unconditionally", an inspiration to us all. Sending prayers of peace and joy... Romans 15:3 God Bless... Debbie
Debbie Echternach
July 6, 2021
Our hearts are broken for your loss. I don't see a pinwheel without thinking of Stephi. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kathy Caldwell
Friend
July 5, 2021
To Susan & Mark especially, Just saw the obit in Sunday´s paper. I am so sorry. Steph truly was a great gal & I will always remember her! With Much Love & Sympathy, Susie Spraker
Susie Spraker
July 4, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your tremendous loss. Stephi was always a joy to be around. She made me a better person. I hold you and your entire family in my thoughts and prayers. She was blessed with an amazing family. Every memory of her brings a smile to my face. May God wrap his might arms around you and hold you tight with his gracious might!
DeeAnna Wright
Work
July 4, 2021
SHAWN and I have been thinking of you and remembering Stephanie. Your family gave her the best experiences and a full and happy life. That is my prayer for my son and you are a wonderful example of how to do that. Never without her pocketbook will be one way I remember her. Blessings of comfort and peace to all of you. May you feel the love that surrounds you.
Sandra Dickey Phillips
July 4, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. God's special blessings to your family.
GARLAND E BROWN
July 4, 2021
My heart goes aches for you and your family as you mourn the loss of Stephi. I pray that our loving God will give you his comfort, peace and rest. Mary Eggleston
Mary Eggleston
Friend
July 4, 2021
Susie and Mark, what a beautiful tribute to Stephie. Treasure your memories. You all gave her a wonderful life.
Liz
Friend
July 3, 2021
Outside of her family, I may be one of the few people who got to meet Stephi as a tiny infant. I watched her grow in ways initially thought impossible. I saw how the fierce love of her family gave her a rich and full life. I cherish my memories of Stephi playing with my daughter, of Halloweens together with my Matthew Guy and his buddy Matthew Ken, of Christmas caroling. Stephi's light was very bright and shines on now. My heart goes out to her mom & dad & brother & all the family. Sending much love.
Melissa Warner
Friend
July 3, 2021
