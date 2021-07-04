Stephanie "Stephi" Cole Bierwagen
March 21, 1988 - June 27, 2021
On Sunday, June 27, 2021, God sent an Angel to greet Stephanie "Stephi" Cole Bierwagen of Roanoke, Virginia, and walk hand in hand with her to Heaven. She was 33.
Stephi, "Tutti Bug," "Tet A Pee" was our dearest daughter, our special needs, our most perfect daughter, who brought joy and challenges all at the same time. Stephanie never hesitated to grab a helping hand going her way, and in her own special way, she touched the lives of everyone she met.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, a graduate of Cave Spring High School, a Special Olympics bowling athlete, a Challenger baseball player, a therapeutic horseback rider, and a client of Katie's Place Day Support Program. She was our special little partner in everything our family was involved in. Our goal for Stephi was to have a rich and meaningful life – full of experiences, forks, pocketbooks, Barney, pinwheels, good food, coffee, books, laughter, and love.
She is survived by her loving parents, Mark and Susan Bierwagen of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, Matthew and his wife, Kaitlin, and their children, Macie and Matthew of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her grandmother, Mathilde Cole of Colonial Heights, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from coast to coast. We will miss our little partner so very much. Thank you to all who shared in her life.
A Celebration of Stephi's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church. We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Katie's Place in her honor. Please give donations to Katie's Place, 416 Campbell Ave., SW, Suite 103, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.