Stephen Alphonso "Fonz" Barber Sr.
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
Stephen Alphonso "Fonz" Barber Sr.

October 25, 1970 - March 24, 2022

Mr. Stephen Alfonso Barber Sr., 51, of Salem, Va., peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at VCU Hospital in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his loving wife, Pernie Williams- Barber; daughter, Kendall Barber; and sons, Stephen Alphonso "Fonz" Barber Jr., and Myles Barber.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Twin Hoops Sports. Condolences may be send to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
