Stephen "Steve" Lee Bishop
July 21, 1950 - September 10, 2021
Stephen "Steve" Lee Bishop, 71, of Radford, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Steve grew up in Christiansburg, Virginia. After graduation from Christiansburg High School, he attended Virginia Western Community College and then graduated from Virginia Tech. After which he taught for several years at Virginia High School in Bristol. In 1989 he moved his family back to Radford to be closer to family and to grow in his sales career. He was a long-time active member of Auburn Baptist Church and loved teaching Sunday School for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vasco and Mary Bishop; and his sister, Martha Covey.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janet Marshall Bishop; daughters and their husbands, Kimberly and Scott Keith of Lovettsville, Va., and Kristen and Scott Lucas of Charleston, S.C.; five special grandchildren, 2ndLt. Jacob Keith, USMC, Daniel Keith and Kora Keith, Liam Lucas and Mallory Lucas; brother-in-law, Ronnie Covey; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sherry Vaughn; nephew and his wife, Justin and Emily Vaughn and their five children; and many other special relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Miller and Paul Haynes officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.
The Bishop family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.