Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Lee "Steve" Bishop
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Stephen "Steve" Lee Bishop

July 21, 1950 - September 10, 2021

Stephen "Steve" Lee Bishop, 71, of Radford, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Steve grew up in Christiansburg, Virginia. After graduation from Christiansburg High School, he attended Virginia Western Community College and then graduated from Virginia Tech. After which he taught for several years at Virginia High School in Bristol. In 1989 he moved his family back to Radford to be closer to family and to grow in his sales career. He was a long-time active member of Auburn Baptist Church and loved teaching Sunday School for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vasco and Mary Bishop; and his sister, Martha Covey.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janet Marshall Bishop; daughters and their husbands, Kimberly and Scott Keith of Lovettsville, Va., and Kristen and Scott Lucas of Charleston, S.C.; five special grandchildren, 2ndLt. Jacob Keith, USMC, Daniel Keith and Kora Keith, Liam Lucas and Mallory Lucas; brother-in-law, Ronnie Covey; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sherry Vaughn; nephew and his wife, Justin and Emily Vaughn and their five children; and many other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Miller and Paul Haynes officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg.

The Bishop family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I just learned that Mr. Bishop passed and I want to say how sorry I am. He was a sweet man. I met him in Kroger and every time I would see him we would chat and over the years in was a bright spot in my day. Your family is in my prayers.
Ashley Griffith
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
Janet,
I am so sorry you have lost Steve. My deepest sympathy. Sending my thoughts and prayers.
Marcia Hill
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Family ! We enjoyed knowing and serving the Lord with Steve at ABC he was always smiling and cracking a joke . We will miss him and one day see him again ! Love , Mike and Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell
Friend
September 13, 2021
Janet and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Roger Hollandsworth
Family
September 13, 2021
Our love, prayers and thoughts are with each one of you. Steve was a wonderful member of Auburn Baptist Church and will be missed greatly.
Roger & Barbara Stepp
Friend
September 12, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort. Enjoyed Steve as a customer for many years. We loved to talk about Charleston´s restaurants.
Carol Benson, Lenscrafters
September 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about Steve's passing. Much love and prayers to your family.
Connie Scaggs
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your all's loss, prayers are with you all.
Sue Folden
Neighbor
September 11, 2021
Love, The Holder Family
September 11, 2021
Janet, may the love of your family help you during this difficult time. Steve was my Kroger buddy and he will be missed by those who knew him.
Betty Sowers
Friend
September 11, 2021
Janet and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May God’s love and grace be with you during this difficult time.
Charlene Yancey
September 11, 2021
Steve was a kind and good person. A quiet simple man. My prayers go out to all his family and friends. Rest in peace. You have earned your heavenly reward.
Gail Moles
Friend
September 10, 2021
Steve was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. I only had the honor of knowing him for a few short years but his antics made everyone laugh and he knew how to feed everyone’s sweet tooth.
Christina Jackson
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results