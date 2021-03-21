Stephen O. Cocanougher
October 14, 1951 - March 16, 2021
Steve passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, due the effects of cancer, chemo and dialysis. The son of Harold and Doris Cocanougher, he was raised in Texas living in Austin before relocating to New Orleans, La. Steve settled in Virginia first in Fincastle then Roanoke.
A master of all things wood Steve used his skills in many ways. He did new home construction, restoration in the French Quarter, rebuilt a log cabin, built furniture and cabinets and laid wood floors. He loved saving architectural items from the landfill and collecting just about everything. Steve was the "Handy Andy" you always heard about.
He is survived by his wife, Dotti Bull; three sisters, Jane, Nancy and Jill; niece and nephews, and his 1954 Chevy truck. He was a good and kind man who loved music, good food and his wife. He followed his own path and lived his life on his own terms.
Celebrations of his life will be held at a later time in New Orleans and Roanoke. To honor Steve save some well-made item from the past or make a donation to a helping cause. Thank you to all the care givers who helped Steve throughout his illness especially Dr. Mallidi of Blue Ridge Cancer Care. He will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.