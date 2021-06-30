Menu
Stephen Houghton Emick
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Stephen Houghton Emick

October 5, 1941 - June 28, 2021

Stephen Houghton Emick, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Emick; two sons, Chris Emick and his wife, Delene, and Jeff Emick; four grandsons, Josh, Zach, Matt, and Jasper Emick; brothers, Timothy Emick and Mark Emick; and sister, Marybelle Bownas.

Stephen was born on October 5, 1941, in Bartley, West Virginia to his parents, the late Dudley and Margaret Emick. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dudley "Buzz" Emick.

Stephen graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959 and received a BS in Business Administration from Roanoke College. He was an Architectural Engineer with Norfolk Southern Railway for 35 years. Stephen loved all things baseball and was an avowed political junkie. He was actively involved with the Melrose Baptist Church missions and was also a Sunday School teacher for over 37 years.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Mark Mofield and Brenda Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my condolences to the family of Steve Emick. He was a good friend and greatly admired by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy, John Edwards
John Edwards
July 17, 2021
So sorry to just read the obituary about Steve. Everyone enjoyed Steve's friendship.Peace be with you and family.
BOBBY AND b
Friend
July 5, 2021
