Stephen Houghton Emick
October 5, 1941 - June 28, 2021
Stephen Houghton Emick, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Emick; two sons, Chris Emick and his wife, Delene, and Jeff Emick; four grandsons, Josh, Zach, Matt, and Jasper Emick; brothers, Timothy Emick and Mark Emick; and sister, Marybelle Bownas.
Stephen was born on October 5, 1941, in Bartley, West Virginia to his parents, the late Dudley and Margaret Emick. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dudley "Buzz" Emick.
Stephen graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959 and received a BS in Business Administration from Roanoke College. He was an Architectural Engineer with Norfolk Southern Railway for 35 years. Stephen loved all things baseball and was an avowed political junkie. He was actively involved with the Melrose Baptist Church missions and was also a Sunday School teacher for over 37 years.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Mark Mofield and Brenda Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.