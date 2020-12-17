Stephen J. Futrell
July 12, 1947 - December 12, 2020
Stephen J. Futrell, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on July 12, 1947 to the late Sidney and Lucille Futrell, and graduated from Churchland High School in Chesapeake. He was a graduate of Tennessee Temple University: receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible.
Following graduation, he returned to his home church, Bethany Baptist Church in Portsmouth, to become the youth pastor and principal of Bethany Christian Schools. He was ordained to Christian ministry during this time.
In 1973, Steve and his wife moved to Roanoke, Virginia, to become the youth pastor at Shenandoah Baptist Church and the first principal of Roanoke Valley Christian Schools. He later left those positions to begin work as a Financial Advisor with AXA/Equitable for 37 years: a work that he found very rewarding.
Stephen was a man of many interests and talents and made learning a lifelong pursuit. He enjoyed flying, woodworking, machining, gardening, and reading.
As a devoted member at Shenandoah Baptist Church, Stephen took great satisfaction in sharing his faith in the saving grace of Jesus Christ with other people.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Terrie Brantham Futrell; children, Ryan L. Futrell (Beth) and Katie L. Taylor (Marc); grandchildren, Ella Mae Futrell, Silas Laurin Futrell, Jocelynn Futrell, Patrick Duncan Taylor, and Finnegan Brantham Taylor; brother, Donald Futrell (Kathy); and sister, Jan Miltier (Bobby).
Services will be private at graveside; but the family plans to celebrate Stephen's life with friends and far-flung family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Shenandoah Baptist Church Missions Fund or to Roanoke Valley Christian Schools. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.