Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen J. Futrell
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Stephen J. Futrell

July 12, 1947 - December 12, 2020

Stephen J. Futrell, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on July 12, 1947 to the late Sidney and Lucille Futrell, and graduated from Churchland High School in Chesapeake. He was a graduate of Tennessee Temple University: receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible.

Following graduation, he returned to his home church, Bethany Baptist Church in Portsmouth, to become the youth pastor and principal of Bethany Christian Schools. He was ordained to Christian ministry during this time.

In 1973, Steve and his wife moved to Roanoke, Virginia, to become the youth pastor at Shenandoah Baptist Church and the first principal of Roanoke Valley Christian Schools. He later left those positions to begin work as a Financial Advisor with AXA/Equitable for 37 years: a work that he found very rewarding.

Stephen was a man of many interests and talents and made learning a lifelong pursuit. He enjoyed flying, woodworking, machining, gardening, and reading.

As a devoted member at Shenandoah Baptist Church, Stephen took great satisfaction in sharing his faith in the saving grace of Jesus Christ with other people.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 52 years, Terrie Brantham Futrell; children, Ryan L. Futrell (Beth) and Katie L. Taylor (Marc); grandchildren, Ella Mae Futrell, Silas Laurin Futrell, Jocelynn Futrell, Patrick Duncan Taylor, and Finnegan Brantham Taylor; brother, Donald Futrell (Kathy); and sister, Jan Miltier (Bobby).

Services will be private at graveside; but the family plans to celebrate Stephen's life with friends and far-flung family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make contributions to the Shenandoah Baptist Church Missions Fund or to Roanoke Valley Christian Schools. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We were saddened to learn of Steve's recent passing. We remember, with gladness, our associations with him and Terrie during our years with the Equitable family in Roanoke. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Deborah Moore Clark
January 8, 2021
I was saddened to learn today of Steve's passing. What a great man! I held him in high regard and had so much respect for him. I have many good memories of him at RVCS. My deepest sympathy to you Terrie, and to your family.
Susan Burnette Beheler
December 20, 2020
I met Steve at our favorite Starbucks admiring a large plane flying overhead. Each morning I would stop and grab coffee and there was Steve with his newspaper. In the short time I knew him, I came to know what a special man he was and touched my life. All who knew Steve had their lives touched and I´m so blessed I had the privilege to know him. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Gail Duffy
December 19, 2020
Kathleen Futrell
December 17, 2020
Many fond Memories with you Terrie and Steve as next door neighbors. Enjoyed learning to fly RC with him. May the lord rest his sole
Pierre Ellis
December 17, 2020
I often fondly recall an anecdote Steve shared with our Junior class at RVCS in 1977 titled "The Principle of the Matter"... Our family holds you, Terrie and your loved ones in our hearts...
Tim Bonn
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results