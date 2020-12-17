I met Steve at our favorite Starbucks admiring a large plane flying overhead. Each morning I would stop and grab coffee and there was Steve with his newspaper. In the short time I knew him, I came to know what a special man he was and touched my life. All who knew Steve had their lives touched and I´m so blessed I had the privilege to know him. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Gail Duffy December 19, 2020