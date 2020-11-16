SHIMCHOCK
Stephen Lee
November 14, 2020
Stephen Lee Shimchock, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 14, 2020, following a brief illness.
Stephen was born to Hortense and Joseph Shimchock on December 20, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Roanoke. He married Karen Shimchock (nee Barbour) on August 15, 1970 and graduated from Roanoke College in that year with a degree in Business Administration. Stephen spent his career expanding and managing the family business, Shimchock Label Service and was an antiquarian and collector of national repute.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Shimchock; son, Matthew Shimchock; grandson, Stephen Bailey Shimchock; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Ken Connor; mother-in-law, Margaret Pauline Barbour; niece, Katie Connor; nephew, Jason Dooley and family; family members, Sarah and Aerowyn Lacoma; many local friends; and his best pal, Rocky.
An in-person service is not planned due to pandemic concerns.
In lieu of food, flowers or gifts, the family is requesting donations to the Roanoke Valley SPCA in Stephen's honor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.