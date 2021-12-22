Stephen Bockus Moeller
December 17, 2021
Stephen Bockus Moeller, 73 of Roanoke, Virginia, fell asleep in death on Friday, December 17, 2021
Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Rodman S. Moeller and Dorothy B. Moeller. Stephen was a member of the West Roanoke Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth Moeller and granddaughter, Alabama; also his brothers, Harry (Pam) Moeller, David (Cynthia) Moeller, and Van (Bertha) Moeller.
In lieu of flowers send contributions to jw.org
, worldwide work
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, Va. is assisting the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.