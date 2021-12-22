Menu
Stephen Bockus Moeller
Tharp Funeral Home
3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E
Roanoke, VA
Stephen Bockus Moeller

December 17, 2021

Stephen Bockus Moeller, 73 of Roanoke, Virginia, fell asleep in death on Friday, December 17, 2021

Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Rodman S. Moeller and Dorothy B. Moeller. Stephen was a member of the West Roanoke Congregation of Jehovah's witnesses.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth Moeller and granddaughter, Alabama; also his brothers, Harry (Pam) Moeller, David (Cynthia) Moeller, and Van (Bertha) Moeller.

In lieu of flowers send contributions to jw.org, worldwide work

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, Va. is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
shared many fond times together. will miss him, but will always be thinking of him!!
sue anderson-piercy etc.
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mole, you were a kind and good friend to all of us who hung together at Fred´s. It was so much fun to follow you on the wrestling team and just be in the glow of your warm and loving presence. May your eternal life be joyful and peaceful. Dave and Jane Hussey
Jane Hussey
School
December 28, 2021
