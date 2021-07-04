Stephen Freddy Moses



February 2, 1961 - June 30, 2021



Stephen Moses, 60, affectionately known as Stevie, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on July 1, 2021. Steve was born on February 2, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended William Fleming High School. Over his earthly life, he worked primarily in the automotive paint, loading and retail fields.



Left to cherish and enjoy his memories are Easter P. Moses, brother, and Susan, wife, and Zachary, son, Michael A. Moses, brother, and Dawn, wife, Desire and Jude, children, Sandra M. Puccinelli and Anthony J. Puccinelli, very special and close cousins and a multitude of family and friends. He had great love for his family.



Stevie loved and enjoyed his earthly life. He was deeply religious, and strongly believed in God and heaven. His traditional values guided him through his life. He would privately pray for his family and friends, including friends that had passed away years ago. Throughout the last 30 years, he routinely told everyone that he was going to heaven to be with his moma. Recently, he began stating that he was going to have eternal life.



Stevie loved all sports and attending sporting events, and since childhood has been a diehard Washington Redskins fan. He greatly enjoyed eating at local restaurants, and after a couple of visits, personally knew the owner and staff. It was common for him to go into the restaurant kitchen to find and talk to the person he wanted to see. He loved to eat good food, with his favorite being Lebanese food. Stevie had an immense passion for collecting and wearing gold jewelry. He loved to talk about gold jewelry.



Stevie was truly one of a kind. He was very extroverted and outgoing, and never met a stranger. He loved people and interacting with them. He related to people from all walks of life. Once he met you, he never forgot you, and the person never forgot him. He had great pleasure in routinely visiting his friends, and always inquired about others while visiting. Throughout his life, he immensely enjoyed joking and laughing. His greatest gift was his uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to everyone. A close friend of his said "After seeing and talking to Stevie, I always felt better". Another friend said he would give his last $20.00 to someone if asked.



Stevie was an energizer bunny, with an overabundance of energy, and acted and looked much younger than his age. He had great pleasure in visiting and talking to his friends. He constantly offered advice, stemming from his values, and assistance to anyone, and always said whatever he thought. He enjoyed helping people, and would always provide a ride or deliver an item whenever requested. He was there for anyone if requested. Stevie left a lasting and indelible impression on his family and friends, and will be forever missed by all. We can rejoice since he is now in heaven with his moma.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Elias Maronite Catholic Church, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral services will follow at 12 Noon, by Fr. Kevin J. Beaton S.F.O. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. A mercy dinner of Stevie's favorite foods will follow the burial, at the church.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.