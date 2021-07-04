Stephen Moses, 60, affectionately known as Stevie, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on July 1, 2021. Steve was born on February 2, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended William Fleming High School. Over his earthly life, he worked primarily in the automotive paint, loading and retail fields.
Left to cherish and enjoy his memories are Easter P. Moses, brother, and Susan, wife, and Zachary, son, Michael A. Moses, brother, and Dawn, wife, Desire and Jude, children, Sandra M. Puccinelli and Anthony J. Puccinelli, very special and close cousins and a multitude of family and friends. He had great love for his family.
Stevie loved and enjoyed his earthly life. He was deeply religious, and strongly believed in God and heaven. His traditional values guided him through his life. He would privately pray for his family and friends, including friends that had passed away years ago. Throughout the last 30 years, he routinely told everyone that he was going to heaven to be with his moma. Recently, he began stating that he was going to have eternal life.
Stevie loved all sports and attending sporting events, and since childhood has been a diehard Washington Redskins fan. He greatly enjoyed eating at local restaurants, and after a couple of visits, personally knew the owner and staff. It was common for him to go into the restaurant kitchen to find and talk to the person he wanted to see. He loved to eat good food, with his favorite being Lebanese food. Stevie had an immense passion for collecting and wearing gold jewelry. He loved to talk about gold jewelry.
Stevie was truly one of a kind. He was very extroverted and outgoing, and never met a stranger. He loved people and interacting with them. He related to people from all walks of life. Once he met you, he never forgot you, and the person never forgot him. He had great pleasure in routinely visiting his friends, and always inquired about others while visiting. Throughout his life, he immensely enjoyed joking and laughing. His greatest gift was his uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to everyone. A close friend of his said "After seeing and talking to Stevie, I always felt better". Another friend said he would give his last $20.00 to someone if asked.
Stevie was an energizer bunny, with an overabundance of energy, and acted and looked much younger than his age. He had great pleasure in visiting and talking to his friends. He constantly offered advice, stemming from his values, and assistance to anyone, and always said whatever he thought. He enjoyed helping people, and would always provide a ride or deliver an item whenever requested. He was there for anyone if requested. Stevie left a lasting and indelible impression on his family and friends, and will be forever missed by all. We can rejoice since he is now in heaven with his moma.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Elias Maronite Catholic Church, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral services will follow at 12 Noon, by Fr. Kevin J. Beaton S.F.O. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. A mercy dinner of Stevie's favorite foods will follow the burial, at the church.
I am so sorry for your loss I got to meet Steve a few times when I was working with his brother he was at his very nice guy I'm truly sorry for your loss
MARLENE WITT
Friend
July 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wanda Casey a class mate
July 8, 2021
Moses-
Time is precious...you delivered the paper to my "Memaw" (Mrs. Jordan) over on Huntington Blvd., for many years and were always nice to my cousin and I. Rest in peace friend.
Praying your family finds peace in their memories.
Peace to you all.
-Deneene Underwood King
Deneene Underwood King
July 7, 2021
So saddened to hear of Steve´s passing, from growing up with him and playing street football he was always fun to be around and continuously made you laugh, and the many times I saw him over the years he was always smiling and happy to see me, made you feel good to see him, Rest In Peace Steve,and may God bless and lift up your family and friends thru these times.
Mark Jennelle
Friend
July 6, 2021
Stevie one of a kind person with his laughter and happiness and politeness, He loved everything in life and loved his friends and family. He treated everyone as a family and never harmed any one in his daily life. My family and me personally will miss him specially his laughter and big smile at every time he saw us. I will miss beeping the horn and shouting his name passing his car. I am so sorry to hear he is gone so early but i guess he was always saying how much he misses his mama now he is in peace with her.
My CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY SPECIALLY HIS BROTHERS EASTER AND MIKEY MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
R.I.P STEVIE
Elias Chehade
Family
July 5, 2021
Mike, Easter, and families , I send my deepest sympathies. Some of my earliest memories include playing with Steve, and I remember when you all moved into the house on Greenland. Tho I haven't seen him in many years, I never forgot him and his laughter. I pray that your hearts will find comfort that he is now with his Mom. God bless you all.
Dottie Richardson Hedge
Friend
July 4, 2021
We were shocked to hear Stevie had passed. Prayers and condolences to his family.
Courtland and Sharon Terrell
Friend
July 4, 2021
You are very much loved and will be greatly missed Stevie. May you Rest In Peace sweet guy. The world was a better place with you in it. My deepest sympathy to Easter and mike
Jane meadows
Work
July 4, 2021
Mike and family. So sorry to hear of the passing of Steve prayers for you and your family.
Tim Harper
July 4, 2021
Offering Our Deepest Sympathy and Condolences to the family and friends on the passing of your `BELOVED´ Stephen.
Our Thoughts and Prayers are With You during this very difficult time.
Christine Brandon & Family
Friend
July 4, 2021
To Mike and family....May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.