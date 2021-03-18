Stephen C. Sboray III
July 24, 1945 - March 15, 2021
Stephen C. Sboray III passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on July 24, 1945, the oldest child of Stephen C. Sboray Jr. and the late Mary Katherine Hadley Sboray. His maternal grandparents were Edward and Dessie (Honey) Hadley of Vinton. His paternal grandparents were Stephen C. Sboray Sr. and Mary Sboray of Akron, Ohio.
Mr. Sboray grew up in Vinton and graduated from William Byrd High School in 1963. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1967 with a BS degree in Chemistry and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. In December of 1967, he began pilot training at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama, graduating with his class a year later.
After completing several more advanced training courses in Washington, Louisiana, and the Philippine Islands, he began his first tour of duty at Nha Trang Air Base, Vietnam. He served as a Reconnaissance Pilot for the 361st Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant.
He returned from Vietnam in April of 1970 and married Sally Robinson from Jackson, Tennessee. His next assignment was Flight Inspection School at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Upon graduation, he served as a Pilot/Flight Inspector with the 1869th Flight Checking Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and later at Richards/Gebaur Air Force Base in Kansas City, Missouri. He was promoted to Captain and continued in this capacity until his military obligation terminated in 1973.
Mr. Sboray moved to Richmond, Virginia where he began his teaching career at Prince George County High School. He and Sally later returned to Roanoke where he taught Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Ecology at Cave Spring and William Byrd High Schools. He obtained his master's degree in Science Education from Radford University in 1982. Along the way, he continued flying, scuba diving, rock hounding, and metal detecting. His greatest joy was his garden and canning all of the vegetables he grew.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally; a son, Stephen C. Sboray IV of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Karen S. Langley; a son-in-law, Jimmy Langley; and two grandsons, Jacob and Ethan Langley, all of Mechanicsville, Va. He is also survived by his father, Stephen C. Sboray Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bobby" and Linda Sboray; and a sister, Carol Sue Wertz, all of Roanoke.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Feed the Children or the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.