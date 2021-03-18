Menu
Stephen C. Sboray III
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Stephen C. Sboray III

July 24, 1945 - March 15, 2021

Stephen C. Sboray III passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on July 24, 1945, the oldest child of Stephen C. Sboray Jr. and the late Mary Katherine Hadley Sboray. His maternal grandparents were Edward and Dessie (Honey) Hadley of Vinton. His paternal grandparents were Stephen C. Sboray Sr. and Mary Sboray of Akron, Ohio.

Mr. Sboray grew up in Vinton and graduated from William Byrd High School in 1963. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1967 with a BS degree in Chemistry and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. In December of 1967, he began pilot training at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama, graduating with his class a year later.

After completing several more advanced training courses in Washington, Louisiana, and the Philippine Islands, he began his first tour of duty at Nha Trang Air Base, Vietnam. He served as a Reconnaissance Pilot for the 361st Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant.

He returned from Vietnam in April of 1970 and married Sally Robinson from Jackson, Tennessee. His next assignment was Flight Inspection School at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Upon graduation, he served as a Pilot/Flight Inspector with the 1869th Flight Checking Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and later at Richards/Gebaur Air Force Base in Kansas City, Missouri. He was promoted to Captain and continued in this capacity until his military obligation terminated in 1973.

Mr. Sboray moved to Richmond, Virginia where he began his teaching career at Prince George County High School. He and Sally later returned to Roanoke where he taught Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Ecology at Cave Spring and William Byrd High Schools. He obtained his master's degree in Science Education from Radford University in 1982. Along the way, he continued flying, scuba diving, rock hounding, and metal detecting. His greatest joy was his garden and canning all of the vegetables he grew.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally; a son, Stephen C. Sboray IV of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Karen S. Langley; a son-in-law, Jimmy Langley; and two grandsons, Jacob and Ethan Langley, all of Mechanicsville, Va. He is also survived by his father, Stephen C. Sboray Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Bobby" and Linda Sboray; and a sister, Carol Sue Wertz, all of Roanoke.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Feed the Children or the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue I am so sorry to learn of your brother´s passing. It sounds like he had a full life of love and family and I bet an inspiration to many students. I think of you often. I am sure your brother knew you loved him drearily.
Jean Shelor
March 19, 2021
Mr. Sboray was a formative influence in my years at WBHS. He was one of the teachers I had that I will always remember. Anyone who had him knows the high expectations he had for all his students. (And the "oil slick problem" has haunted me to this day.) I will always remember him in his classroom beside his overhead projector patiently re-explaining the notes to me. Jimmy and Karen and the Sboray family, you are in my family´s thoughts and prayers. Mr. Sboray, Rest well, sir.
Kevin Gose
March 18, 2021
Steve was my 7th period planning partner @ WBHS. He was a great teacher and a wonderful friend. He shared lots of delicious tomatoes from his yearly garden. My sympathy to Sally, Karen, Stephen, Jimmy and the grandsons.
Phyllis Zorn
March 18, 2021
Dear Sally and family. We are so very sorry for your loss Steve was a wonderful man and he touched many lives. He will be greatly missed.
Debbie n Allen Eanes Rifendifer
March 18, 2021
