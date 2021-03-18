Mr. Sboray was a formative influence in my years at WBHS. He was one of the teachers I had that I will always remember. Anyone who had him knows the high expectations he had for all his students. (And the "oil slick problem" has haunted me to this day.) I will always remember him in his classroom beside his overhead projector patiently re-explaining the notes to me. Jimmy and Karen and the Sboray family, you are in my family´s thoughts and prayers. Mr. Sboray, Rest well, sir.

Kevin Gose March 18, 2021