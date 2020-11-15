WEBSTER
Sue Ann
September 18, 1950
November 12, 2020
Sue Ann Webster, 70, of Montvale, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on September 18, 1950, daughter of the late Olen and Maxie Webb. Sue was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Chloe Webster, and sister-in-law, Melinda Webb.
She is survived by her husband, Carl "Benny" Webster Jr.; son, Justin "Bubba" Webster (Christina Galanes); daughter, Carrie Brackens (Chad Brackens); granddaughters, Hailey, Arilyn, Kirin, Hannah, and Bailey; grandson, Benjamin; step-grandchildren, Kylie and Elijah; and brothers, Vonnie Webb, Mike Webb (Linda), and Terry Webb (Yvonne).
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Walnut Grove Union Church Cemetery in Montvale with the Rev. Bob Auxier officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.