Sue Virginia Wright Craft
November 15, 1932 - June 2, 2021
Sue Virginia Wright Craft, age 88, of Troutville, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, following a period of declining health.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Troutville Baptist Church, 5520 Lee Highway Troutville, with Pastor Reggie Warren and Pastor Carol Johnston officiating. Burial will be held at Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Troutville Baptist Church Building Fund, 5520 Lee Highway, Troutville, VA 24175, or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
Rader Funeral Home
Daleville, Virginia, 540-992-1212
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.