My Dear Sue Ann, Another birthday for you to celebrate in Heaven. Every day I celebrate your birth and the immeasurable joy and blessing you brought me this day in 1977. Cherished memories bring smiles and thanks to God for granting you as my greatest gift. We miss you every minute of the day as you are forever in our hearts. With faith we know God keeps you gently in His care until we are together again.
I do see this every year and I know the family. This was a terrible loss for all and I know that she would have been a lovely young lady because she has / had one of the most loving family. This reminds us to take time to hug our children/grandchildren every day. Love to all of you. A mother/grandmother from Buchanan.
Donna
Family
January 7, 2022
Seems I've seen this beautiful picture year after year. I'm not sure if I have ever commented in the past, but I am now for sure. I'm so sorry for your loss. My daughter was born on 2-5-93 and I can't imagine not having her. I'm just truly sorry for your families loss. God bless you all!