Sue Ann



Watts



1-5-77 to 5-7-1993



My Dear Sue Ann, Another birthday for you to celebrate in Heaven. Every day I celebrate your birth and the immeasurable joy and blessing you brought me this day in 1977. Cherished memories bring smiles and thanks to God for granting you as my greatest gift. We miss you every minute of the day as you are forever in our hearts. With faith we know God keeps you gently in His care until we are together again.



All our love, Mom, Nan & John



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.