Sue Jeanette Crotty Williamson
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Sue Jeanette Crotty Williamson

May 26, 1919 - March 23, 2021

Sue Jeanette Crotty Williamson, 101, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles W. Williamson Jr.; parents, Albert Cephas Crotty and Mona Fay Wakeman Crotty; and stepmother, Nancy Loudermilk Crotty.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Bev (Linda) Williamson and Ralph (Sandy) Williamson; daughter, Myra Williamson; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the many friends, the members of Calvary Baptist Church and Franklin Memorial Baptist Church for your prayers and cards over the years. Both the prayers and cards were greatly appreciated and the cards she received brightened her day and always made her smile. Thank you for being so kind and thoughtful to our Mother.

The family also wishes to thank the special nurses from Good Samaritan Hospice, Diana and Bethany, for their love, compassion, and gentle care shown to our Mother.

As much as we appreciate the thoughtfulness, the family requests no food or flowers. Please consider a contribution in Jeanette's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12226, Roanoke, VA 24023, or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Keeping all of you in our prayers.Myra and Ralph if y'all need anything please call. God bless.
Tracy and Wendy Epperly
March 26, 2021
Our Thoughts, Prayers and Sympathy are with Each of You, Her Love Ones. May You Each be Blessed with Comfort, Peace, Strength, Hope and Faith. May You be Blessed to Cherish Your Many Precious and Loving Memories.
Calvin and Juanita Plybon
March 26, 2021
