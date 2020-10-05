Susan ""Sue"" Bierer Bibb

passed away on Saturday,

August 29, 2020, at her fam- ily home of 51 years. She was

the widow of Dr. Thomas

L. Bibb. She is survived by

her daughter, Diane L. Bibb,

son-in-law Dr. Patrick M.

Johnson, and granddaugh- ter Ashlyn Samantha BibbJohnson.



Susan was a lifelong Virginian, born in Winchester, the

only child of William Bierer

and Evangeline Clevenger

Bierer. Susan graduated

from Handley High School

in 1958, received her B.S in

Mathematics from Longwood College in Farmville

in 1962, and earned a M.S.

from Radford University in

1979. She taught middle and

high school at numerous

public schools in Virginia for

almost 30 years.



Susan's biggest loves were

her husband, family, and

horses. She was the perfect

veterinarian's wife. It never

mattered what time he came

home, or how dirty he arrived, or even if she had to

clear off the dinner table

to doctor a lamb; she was

wholly devoted to his practice and was integral to its

success. The same devotion

she showed Tom continued

in her love for her daughter

and son-in-law. Daily she

would help make their lives

easier by helping with errands, serving as a personal

chauffer, or just being the listening post. She relished being Granda and the past four

years being a grandmother

were some of her happiest

days.



Horses were always a part

of Susan's life and Tom even

tried to ask her on a date

when he saw her riding her

first Thoroughbred, Suzanna, in Winchester! FYI she

turned him down… it took

tickets to the Redskins for

her to say yes. Over the years

they bred and raised horses

on their farm in Childress

and watched LOTS of football.



Susan and Diane spent

hours riding and competing

their horses. She was a tireless volunteer with 4-H, the

United States Pony Club, and

numerous local equestrian

organizations. Teaching and

serving as the Director of

Riding for Radford College

in the 1970s was a highlight of her life. Numerous

students remained lifelong

friends and this time made

her daughter's life even more

magical.



As a tribute to the menagerie

of adopted animals that fill

her home, in lieu of flowers,

donations to the Montgomery County Animal Care

and Adoption Center would

be appreciated. The family

welcomes friends and family

to a visitation on Thursday,

September 3, 2020, from 4

until 6 p.m. at Horne Funeral

Home.

