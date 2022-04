Susan Ann BoitnottAugust 30, 1932 - November 9, 2020Susan Ann Sayers Boitnott, 88, widow of James L. Boitnott, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will speak to friends following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Rd.