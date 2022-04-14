Menu
Susan Denise Lee
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Susan Denise Lee

April 10, 2022

Susan Denise Lee, 63, of Fincastle, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

She loved vacationing at the Outer Banks and also loved her grandchildren.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Ruby Lee and is survived by her daughter, Ashley N. Lee (Thomas Perkins); three grandchildren, Jonathan, Lilly, and Lucy Perkins; three sisters, Shelby L. Huffman, Sharon L. Buck (Billy), and Shirl L. Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Daleville Church of the Brethren at a later date.

Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel & Crematory, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 14, 2022.
Oakey's East Chapel
