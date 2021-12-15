Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
Susan Leann McCutchen
Susan Leann McCutchen, age 64, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was a beloved nurse for 29 years and was very compassionate in everything she did.
She she is survived by her husband of 29 years, Brian McCutchen; sister, Sally and brother, Steve; three daughters, Nicole, Lacy, and Charlene; three stepchildren; 11 grandchildren, and numerous others.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete but services will be held at Botetourt Funeral Home Inc at 14920 Lee HWY, Buchanan VA 24066.
Missing you Mama, think of you daily and still cant believe this. Wish I could feel one of your hugs today, I really need it. I love you always, and thinking of you always!
Your oldest, Nicole
Nicole Anderson
Family
January 19, 2022
Sending our sympathy and prayers during this time. She was a remarkable woman and will greatly missed.
Julie @ Dion Burrell
Family
December 16, 2021
To the family...this is truly a shock for me. My deepest sympathy to you all. There are so many beautiful memories of the best Head Nurse In The World!! There's a place in my heart just for Susan. May God keep you in His Loving care during this very very difficult time. My heart is truly broken. Love, Teresa Hogan