Susan Vass Temple
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Susan Vass Temple

February 27, 2021

Susan Vass Temple, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Allan; sister, Joyce Hodges; daughter, Miracle (Tony) Martin; sons, Ian (Ryan Rexrode) Temple; Curran Temple. Three grandchildren, Caroline and Tal Martin; Malcolm Temple, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Flowers may be sent to the Flora Funeral Home of Rocky Mount, Va. Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. Her family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the cemetery.

Please visit Florafuneralservice.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Memorial Park
Boones Mill, VA
Mar
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Memorial Park
Boones Mill, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Allan,
My condolences at the loss of your loving eternal companion. Wishing you and your family peace at this tender time.
Barry Minster
Barry Minster
Friend
March 4, 2021
I am very sorry to hear that Susan passed. I so enjoyed her French class and her as a person. I will miss visiting her on FB. RIP sweet and wonderful lady.
Rhonda Justice
March 3, 2021
Susan lived here in Delbarton, WV and taught at Burch High School for several years before returning to Virginia to live and teach. So sorry to read of her passing. Wishing God´s comfort and blessings on Alan and their children, grandchildren and other family members. Susan will truly be missed...she was a very special lady.
Mary Hale
March 3, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. She was my teacher and a friend
Jeana Curry
March 3, 2021
Prayers for this sweet lady and her family. I have so many great memories with her as my French teacher and her daughter Miracle in school. She was a wonderful teacher.
Whitney lay Sigmon
March 2, 2021
Susan was a dear person & a good friend. We met in summer school @Marshall University when we all lived & worked in WV.
Sue Gillett
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Susan was such a good person. Prayers for the family.
Norma Bennett
March 2, 2021
Susan was a real fighter, an inspiration to us. She also had a sweet spirit, always willing to stop and chat with friends and fellow teachers with whom she taught at FCHS. She will be missed.
Terri Robertson
March 2, 2021
