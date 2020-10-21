Bandy



Suzanne Turner



October 17, 2020



Suzanne Turner Bandy passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Kernersville, N.C. She was a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va.



Suzanne was predeceased by her mother and father, Norman and Lillian Turner; and stepmother and friend, Kay Scott.



Suzanne is survived by her three children, Kathryn (Fitzgerald) Melvin and husband, Steven, Jody (Fitzgerald) Byrd and former husband, Alden Byrd, and Scott Lane and wife, Stephanie; has five grandchildren, Alan Turpin and wife, Sonya, Ashley Logan and husband, Larry, Christopher Turpin and wife, Amanda, Emily Byrd, and Riley Byrd; and has seven great-grandchildren;two brothers and one sister, John "Jack" Turner, Norman Turner Jr. and wife, Lucy, and Scott Kastroll; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and former husband and friend, Donald Bandy.



Suzanne was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School where she made several life-long friends. Suzanne, known as "Honey" by her grandchildren was a member of the Elks Club, loved the beach, her church and choir family, and many close friends. She lit up the room with her smile and wit. She was classy, a little bit sassy, and was a great example of living life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She will be deeply missed by a lifetime of friends, family and acquaintances.



A memorial service to celebrate an amazing life gone too soon, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October, 24, 2020, at South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014.



This will be an outdoor service at the church's Columbarium where masks and social distancing can be practiced safely.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Home Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.