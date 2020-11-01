FLEMING
Sybil Lee Bratcher Jones
July 16, 1933
October 27, 2020
Sybil Lee Bratcher Jones Fleming, 87, of Vinton, Virginia, was called to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rudolph C. Jones and the Rev. Zack L. Fleming Sr.; her parents, Homer Guy Bratcher and Reddie Brock Bratcher; her brother, Junior Bratcher; and sister, Cornelia Fleming.
Sybil is survived by her son, the Rev. Rudy L. Jones; daughter, Belinda J. Williams; bonus-daughter, Lynn F. Baker (Dale); and bonus-son, Zack L. Fleming Jr. (Shelia). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brian M. Williams (Christy), Angela L. Williams, Sarah B. Davis (Andrew), John David Baker, Zachary Fleming, Joshua Fleming and Danielle Fleming; and great-grandchildren, Ruthie Williams and Anderson Davis; several nephews and nieces; as well as many friends.
Sybil was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on July 16, 1933. She graduated from Honea Path High School in Honea Path, South Carolina.
She was retired but worked in various positions including Church Secretary at Calvary Baptist in Williamston, South Carolina, in the accounting department of Colonial American Bank in Roanoke, as a teller in Several Banks in South Carolina and North Carolina, sewing plant in South Carolina, as well as for Walmart in South Carolina and Roanoke, Virginia.
Until her arthritis prevented her, Sybil enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She also loved to read and work word search puzzles and enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. Sybil loved Jesus, her family, and her church family. She possessed a true servant's heart, always seeking ways to help others until her health issues would no longer allow. Her smile and kind words will be missed and memories of them will be cherished by all who knew her.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for family and a few close friends. A celebration of Sybil's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be given to the Vinton Baptist Church Music Ministry or Building Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.