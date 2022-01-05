Sylvia Anna Craft



December 30, 2021



Sylvia Anna Craft, 69 of New Castle, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by father Ernest Sink & mother, Christine Cadd.



She is survived by loving husband of 50 years, Charles Craft Jr.; daughters, Mary Craft-Fontanyi and husband, Michael and Rena Owens and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Lisa Craft, Barry Perdue Jr., Gabe Wolfe, Charlie Wolfe, Madison Fontanyi, Karson Fontanyi, Jasmine Fontanyi, and Samantha Fontanyi; great-granddaughter, Charleigh Craft; sister, Louise Shelton; brother, William Glenn Sink; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Raymond Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Brickey Cemetery.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.