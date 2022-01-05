Sylvia Anna Craft, 69 of New Castle, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by father Ernest Sink & mother, Christine Cadd.
She is survived by loving husband of 50 years, Charles Craft Jr.; daughters, Mary Craft-Fontanyi and husband, Michael and Rena Owens and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Lisa Craft, Barry Perdue Jr., Gabe Wolfe, Charlie Wolfe, Madison Fontanyi, Karson Fontanyi, Jasmine Fontanyi, and Samantha Fontanyi; great-granddaughter, Charleigh Craft; sister, Louise Shelton; brother, William Glenn Sink; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Raymond Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Brickey Cemetery.