Duncan
Sylvia D.
April 19, 1932
October 17, 2020
Sylvia D. Duncan, of Floyd, was born on April 19, 1932 and went Home to the Lord on October 17, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Michael A. Duncan; and grandson, Michael N. Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.