Sylvia Dudley ReedJune 26, 2021Sylvia Dudley Reed, 64, of Shawsville passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at New River Valley Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Dudley. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Wendall Reed; children, Walter Reed and wife, Crystal and Christiana Lane and husband, Clinton; grandchildren, Brittany, Cynthia, Kelly, Brandon, Abby and Breanna; brothers, David Dudley and wife, Vicki, Ray Dudley, and James Dudley and wife, Donna; sisters, Mary Ellen Dudley, Kay Bevins and husband, Cory, Juanita Damewood and husband, Terry and Betty Sheppard and husband, Ricky; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow in the church at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Vest officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Vause Cemetery.