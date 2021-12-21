Sylvia Diane Thomas TarpleyJanuary 23, 1939 - December 17, 2021Sylvia Diane Thomas Tarpley, of Salem, Va., was born to Ralph G. "Happy" Thomas and Grace Thomas Overfelt on January 23, 1939 in Roanoke, Va. She passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.Sylvia spent the first 10 years of her life in Catawba, Va. and then called Salem her home for the rest of her life.Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Ralph G. Thomas Jr.; and her son, Emory Ned Tarpley Jr. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Emory Ned Tarpley Sr.; her daughters, Brenda Dyer (Kenny), Sharon Tarpley-Looney; daughter-in-law, Trisha Tarpley; five grandchildren, Kelsey and Phillip (Jaime) Tarpley, Jamie Dyer (Andrew Malloy), Emily and Sara Looney; and two great-grandsons, Liam and Reese; other special cousins; nephews; and many friends.Sylvia and Emory were charter members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Salem. She was a partner with her husband in his ministry, starting Sunday School Classes, teaching Bible studies, leading ladies Spiritual Retreats and assisting him in many other ways.Sylvia helped to start the first Day Camp at Camp Alta Mons and she was a Brownie Scout leader.She loved each of the churches they served, loved her family and friends. Above all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Also, she and Emory loved their trips to the ocean and to the mountains, the warm pool at the Salem YMCA and meeting friends for breakfast or lunch. She loved to do genealogy, scrapbooks, memory books and to do crossword and word search puzzles.Sylvia's family would like to express a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to each of the staff and workers at South Roanoke Nursing Home. A special thanks to RN Diane who gave special attention and care to Sylvia during her last days.A Memorial service will be held at Lotz Chapel in Salem on Saturday, January 22, 2022 (one day before Sylvia's 83rd birthday). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the service will be at 12 p.m. The family ask you to please wear a mask. The Rev. Becky Wheeler, the Rev. Sebert Rorrer, and the the Rev. Dr. Rob Colwell will officiate.Please consider making Memorial Gifts to Calvary United Methodist Church, 845 Hemlock Road, Salem, VA 24153 or Camp Alta-Mons, 2842 Crockett Springs Road, Shawsville, VA 24162.