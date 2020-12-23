Menu
Tama Rowell Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Tama Rowell Taylor

December 19, 2020

Tama Rowell Taylor, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

She was very active and enjoyed her many friends in REBOS. Tama enjoyed playing golf with her friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Tama was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Frances Rowell, and daughter, Sarah Jayne.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marvin W. Taylor; son, Sam Taylor; grandchildren, Alex Taylor and Lilly Jayne; two sisters, Fran Rowell and Pat Rucker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Smith; niece, Helen Smith; and constant companion, Red.

A Private Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Facebook by visiting Oakey's Funeral Service Facebook page starting at 11:55 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:45a.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
The service will be live streamed on Facebook by visiting Oakey's Funeral Service Facebook page starting at 11:55 a.m., VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Tama was a ray of sunshine at Big Book, she will be missed.
Grover Conner
December 28, 2020
I'm sure you will always carry great memories of this great lady. Sorry for your loss. The Mosser family sends you thoughts and prayers.
Len Mosser
December 27, 2020
Marvin and family, we are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Tama. Please know that you are all in our prayers at this extremely difficult time.
Bill and Charlotte Kagey
December 26, 2020
Teresa Board
December 26, 2020
We The Bigbook Group like to thank Tama for all she did ; Singing & sharing our delicous Chocolate chip cookies with the group and being a faithful home group member .We truly are going to miss her .We love you Tama ; The Bigbook Group Members
Jerome Dudley
December 26, 2020
Our Love , Condolences , Prayers go out to Tama Taylor , We Bigbpo9 group truly will miss her singing and great delicous chocolate chiphome made cookies .Rip and thank you for your commitment and service at Bigbook group .The Bigbook Group Members
Jerome dudley
December 26, 2020
Marvin, Sam, and family: You are in my thoughts and prayers. May your faith sustain you during this loss. After reading the obituary, it was evident that Tama lived a life that she shared with her family and friends.
Danny Zeoli
December 26, 2020
My heart goes out to my cousin's family. May you find comfort with our Lord Jesus Christ and he will give you the strength, comfort, and love for your loss. My prayers are with you all. Someone said "May you take confort in knowing that there is one more Angel aboue us. She was truely an angel and we were blessed to have her in our family. May God Bless you all.
Linda Rowell Linkous
December 25, 2020
Deepest sympathy. We wish the family all the best. Thinking of you Marvin and Sam.
Gail and Sandy MacFarland
December 24, 2020
Marvin, Sam, and family, We are saddened to learn of Tama's passing. She was a sweet person. Blessings, Chuck and Brenda
Chuck and Brenda Rowell
December 24, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Tama was a wonderful lady.
Debra Cregger
December 23, 2020
So sorry for Sam and Marvin's loss. Our hearts go out to you.
Susan & Gary Kraterfield
December 23, 2020
Deepest heartfelt condolences to your family. I´ve known Tama sience we were both 4 yrs old and although we disn´t See each other much after high school, have always cherished those early years and laughter!
Chuck and Emily Hinkle
December 23, 2020
My Condolences & Prayers go out to the Tama Family .She was such a wonderful friend going to truly miss her .God Bless her soul .Love Jerome D
Jerome dudley
December 23, 2020
So sad to hear of your passing. You were a sweet, loving lady who was so proud of her family. Rest In Peace. You will be missed.
Nancy Amick
December 23, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Tama was a wonderful lady and was always super friendly and supportive.
Sandy Furrow
December 23, 2020
Joan Moore
December 23, 2020
