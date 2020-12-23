My heart goes out to my cousin's family. May you find comfort with our Lord Jesus Christ and he will give you the strength, comfort, and love for your loss. My prayers are with you all. Someone said "May you take confort in knowing that there is one more Angel aboue us. She was truely an angel and we were blessed to have her in our family. May God Bless you all.

Linda Rowell Linkous December 25, 2020