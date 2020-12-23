Tama Rowell Taylor
Tama Rowell Taylor, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
She was very active and enjoyed her many friends in REBOS. Tama enjoyed playing golf with her friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Tama was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Frances Rowell, and daughter, Sarah Jayne.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marvin W. Taylor; son, Sam Taylor; grandchildren, Alex Taylor and Lilly Jayne; two sisters, Fran Rowell and Pat Rucker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Smith; niece, Helen Smith; and constant companion, Red.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Facebook by visiting Oakey's Funeral Service Facebook page starting at 11:55 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
