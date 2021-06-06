Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tamara Brown "Tammy" Abel
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Tamara "Tammy" Brown Abel

Tamara "Tammy" Brown Abel, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2021, after a very courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help support Tammy's farm of beloved rescued friends may be made to Amy Clatterbaugh, 2295 Bethesda Drive, Huddleston VA 24551.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.