Tamara "Tammy" Brown Abel
Tamara "Tammy" Brown Abel, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2021, after a very courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help support Tammy's farm of beloved rescued friends may be made to Amy Clatterbaugh, 2295 Bethesda Drive, Huddleston VA 24551.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.