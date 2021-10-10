Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammy Lee Tyndall Deane
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA
Tammy Lee Tyndall Deane

October 1, 1963 - September 11, 2021

Tammy Lee Tyndall Deane, 57, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born in Sampson County on October 1, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Ottis Kerr Tyndall and Lola Mae Long Tyndall.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Douglas Deane, of Troutville, Va.; son, Michael Jarrett Deane; sister, Nancy Gail Tyndall of Clinton; and brother, Michael Kerr Tyndall and wife, Lisa, of Clinton.

Tammy was loving and kind. Her smile and her presence warmed our hearts and lives and her memory always will.

The family will have a private service. Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, Ltd., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068 was entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit rossgwalker.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.