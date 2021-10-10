Tammy Lee Tyndall Deane
October 1, 1963 - September 11, 2021
Tammy Lee Tyndall Deane, 57, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born in Sampson County on October 1, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Ottis Kerr Tyndall and Lola Mae Long Tyndall.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Douglas Deane, of Troutville, Va.; son, Michael Jarrett Deane; sister, Nancy Gail Tyndall of Clinton; and brother, Michael Kerr Tyndall and wife, Lisa, of Clinton.
Tammy was loving and kind. Her smile and her presence warmed our hearts and lives and her memory always will.
The family will have a private service. Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, Ltd., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068 was entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit rossgwalker.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.