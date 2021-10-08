Menu
Ted M. Roberts
1933 - 2021
Ted M. Roberts

May 12, 1933 - October 4, 2021

Ted M. Roberts, 88, of Salem, Va. passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on Friday, May 12, 1933, to the late Simon and Mamie Roberts in Independence, Va. Simply put, Ted was a wonderful man. He spent most of his working life at Carter Machinery in Salem, Va., where he later retired. In addition to multitudes of family and friends, he was reunited with his love, Helen "Wiggy" Catron Roberts who preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 3693 Pine Mountain Rd., Independence, VA 24348.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
3693 Pine Mountain Rd., Independence, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.