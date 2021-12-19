Teresa Kay Lindsey Buck
December 31, 1944 - December 16, 2021
Teresa L. Buck, age 76, of Salem, Virginia, passed into the arms of her loving Jesus on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to the late Fred E. and Reta Phillippi Lindsey on December 31, 1944. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Harry F. Lindsey.
She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Earl "Buddy" Buck; daughters, Shelly (Al) Blandeburgo of Bear, Delaware, and Allison (David) Porter of Roanoke; grandchildren, Joe (Elizabeth), Alex (Matt), Paige and Luke Blandeburgo; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Ellie Rose Blandeburgo, and Norah Jones; brother, Larry (Patsy) Lindsey of Rural Retreat, Virginia; and several nephews and a niece.
Teresa enjoyed a 42-year career as a registered nurse in various capacities at Anchorage, Alaska; Smyrna, Tennessee, and since 1970 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She has been a long-time loyal member of Green Ridge Baptist Church since 1984.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia, with pastor Greg Moser officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at legacy.com/obituaries/Roanoke,
or www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.