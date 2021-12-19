Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa Kay Buck
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Teresa Kay Lindsey Buck

December 31, 1944 - December 16, 2021

Teresa L. Buck, age 76, of Salem, Virginia, passed into the arms of her loving Jesus on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to the late Fred E. and Reta Phillippi Lindsey on December 31, 1944. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Harry F. Lindsey.

She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Earl "Buddy" Buck; daughters, Shelly (Al) Blandeburgo of Bear, Delaware, and Allison (David) Porter of Roanoke; grandchildren, Joe (Elizabeth), Alex (Matt), Paige and Luke Blandeburgo; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Ellie Rose Blandeburgo, and Norah Jones; brother, Larry (Patsy) Lindsey of Rural Retreat, Virginia; and several nephews and a niece.

Teresa enjoyed a 42-year career as a registered nurse in various capacities at Anchorage, Alaska; Smyrna, Tennessee, and since 1970 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She has been a long-time loyal member of Green Ridge Baptist Church since 1984.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia, with pastor Greg Moser officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at legacy.com/obituaries/Roanoke, or www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to Teresa's family. I went to school with Teresa. She always had a smile on her beautiful face.
Diana Miller-Irwin
December 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Buddy and the entire family. Teresa was a friend of mine and fellow graduate of Rural Retreat High class of 1963. Rest In Peace dear sister.
Steve Rich
School
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results