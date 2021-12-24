Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa Sage Lineberry
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Teresa Sage Lineberry

November 28, 1950 - December 21, 2021

Teresa Sage Lineberry, 71, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday. December 21, 2021. She was born in Galax, Virginia, on November 28, 1950, daughter of Ruth Roberson Sage and the late Pete Sage.

Teresa loved music. She sang in the choir and shared her talent on the piano. Teresa enjoyed going on vacation and other adventures. When her grandchildren arrived, they were lovingly given her full attention and brought her great joy. She was an active member for many years of Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Chris; her two sons, Mark Lineberry (Heather), and Travis Lineberry; her two sisters, Jane Assaid (David) and Ann Schooley (Charlie); her five grandchildren, Aundrea Lineberry, Bennett Lineberry, Lillian Lineberry, Alissa Lineberry, and Ayden Lineberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Claire Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Dec
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathy goes out to the family for the loss of such a wonderful person. A gentle, caring, and loving person is hard to let go of. May the days ahead turn your sorrow to joy as you recall all of the smiles that Teresa brought to all of our lives. May God bless you all.
Nan & Mike Keaton
Family
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Her son Travis and I went to school together. Great people. Prayers for the family.
Jim Kessler
Other
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results