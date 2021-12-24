Teresa Sage Lineberry
November 28, 1950 - December 21, 2021
Teresa Sage Lineberry, 71, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday. December 21, 2021. She was born in Galax, Virginia, on November 28, 1950, daughter of Ruth Roberson Sage and the late Pete Sage.
Teresa loved music. She sang in the choir and shared her talent on the piano. Teresa enjoyed going on vacation and other adventures. When her grandchildren arrived, they were lovingly given her full attention and brought her great joy. She was an active member for many years of Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Chris; her two sons, Mark Lineberry (Heather), and Travis Lineberry; her two sisters, Jane Assaid (David) and Ann Schooley (Charlie); her five grandchildren, Aundrea Lineberry, Bennett Lineberry, Lillian Lineberry, Alissa Lineberry, and Ayden Lineberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Claire Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.