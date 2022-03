Teresa Townley SheltonDecember 14, 2021Teresa Townley Shelton, 58, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.She is survived by her husband, Kevin B. Shelton and daughter, Ashley Shelton.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com