Teresa Brantley Thomas
Teresa Brantley Thomas

April 15, 2022

Teresa Brantley Thomas, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
