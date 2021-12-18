Menu
Terri Lea Shaffstall
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Terri Lea Shaffstall

July 17, 1958 - December 8, 2021

Terri L. Shaffstall, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

She was a big comic book fan and she loved Felix the Cat, Snoopy and the Peanuts, Rudolph and anything Christmas related. Terri loved collectables and TV shows, including Xena and Supergirl which were her favorites. She worked at B & D Comic Shop for 15 years, where she worked in I.T. and data entry.

Terri was preceded in death by her daughter, Jayme Shaffstall, and parents, Dennis and Ruby Shaffstall.

She is survived by her partner, Diana Fain; sister, Gwen Narleski; two brothers, Mike Shaffstall and Steve Shaffstall; best friend, Terry Baucom; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love Gwen, Christina, and Cari
January 3, 2022
Mike & Kelly Shaffstall
January 1, 2022
Diana I'm so sorry for your loss. I loved her, we grew up together, I haven't seen her in years but i always ask her sister Gwen how she was..she will be missed.
Kathy Dickens(Terri's cousin)
Family
December 19, 2021
Of course there are no words... <3
Aerin
Friend
December 13, 2021
