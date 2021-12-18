Terri Lea Shaffstall
July 17, 1958 - December 8, 2021
Terri L. Shaffstall, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was a big comic book fan and she loved Felix the Cat, Snoopy and the Peanuts, Rudolph and anything Christmas related. Terri loved collectables and TV shows, including Xena and Supergirl which were her favorites. She worked at B & D Comic Shop for 15 years, where she worked in I.T. and data entry.
Terri was preceded in death by her daughter, Jayme Shaffstall, and parents, Dennis and Ruby Shaffstall.
She is survived by her partner, Diana Fain; sister, Gwen Narleski; two brothers, Mike Shaffstall and Steve Shaffstall; best friend, Terry Baucom; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.