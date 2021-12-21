Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Wayne Barnett
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Terry Wayne Barnett

December 14, 1949 - December 19, 2021

Terry Wayne Barnett, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Terry was a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army, and worked as a letter carrier from 1970-2008 and retired from the Hollins Post Office. Terry is survived by his wife, Vicki Atkinson Barnett; daughter, Monica Renee Gibbs; son, Michael David Flora; grandsons, Jacob Bradley Gibbs and Jonah Carson Flora; brother, Kevin Mark Barnett.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Terry's name to Feeding Southwest Virginia (1025 Electric Road Salem, Virginia 24153). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Chapel. A graveside service with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Duval officiating. The family requests that you please dress casual for the services.

Simpson

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Vicki, it´s been years since I saw you. I´m sorry to for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Polly Vincent
December 21, 2021
Vicki so sorry to hear about Terry´s passing.
Tom & Bettie Barnard
December 21, 2021
Vicki, we are sorry to hear of Terry´s passing. Please know that you and your family will be in our prayers!
Steve & Vicki Hodges
Family
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results