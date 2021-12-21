Terry Wayne Barnett



December 14, 1949 - December 19, 2021



Terry Wayne Barnett, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Terry was a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army, and worked as a letter carrier from 1970-2008 and retired from the Hollins Post Office. Terry is survived by his wife, Vicki Atkinson Barnett; daughter, Monica Renee Gibbs; son, Michael David Flora; grandsons, Jacob Bradley Gibbs and Jonah Carson Flora; brother, Kevin Mark Barnett.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Terry's name to Feeding Southwest Virginia (1025 Electric Road Salem, Virginia 24153). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Chapel. A graveside service with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Duval officiating. The family requests that you please dress casual for the services.



Simpson



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.