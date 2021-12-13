Menu
Terry Layne Carter
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Terry Layne Carter

January 21, 1960 - November 29, 2021

Terry Layne Carter, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, and his two sons whom he adored more than anything else in the world.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Elsie Carter; mother-in-law, Marie Campbell; and his brother-in-law, Joel Campbell.

Terry is survived by his wife, Tammy Carter of 38 years; son, Dustin Carter and wife, Sara, and grandchildren, Ryan, Cam, and Zabian; son, Daniel Carter and grandchildren, Harper and Mia; sister, Crystal McConnell, and nephew, Brent McConnell; sister-in-law, Robin Campbell Davis and husband, Brian; sister-in-law, Michelle Ray and husband, Carlos, and nephews, Joseph and Derek; and his father-in-law, Wayne Campbell.

Terry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Terry worked as a mechanic for Radar for 25 years, and when he wasn't working, he lived for his two sons, his grandchildren, and his love for golf.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at their family home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.
My sincerest sympathies to your family. Such a good man that loved his family. You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Annette Deaton (Shupe) Lineberry
School
December 13, 2021
Tammy - I am so sorry to hear about Terry. We grew up together and he was always my best neighborhood friend. He was one of the good guys!
DAVE MURRAY
December 13, 2021
I will greatly miss Terry at work. We will always be there for your family. I really enjoyed getting to know him.
Chad Custer
Work
December 12, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 10, 2021
