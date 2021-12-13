Terry Layne CarterJanuary 21, 1960 - November 29, 2021Terry Layne Carter, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, and his two sons whom he adored more than anything else in the world.Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Elsie Carter; mother-in-law, Marie Campbell; and his brother-in-law, Joel Campbell.Terry is survived by his wife, Tammy Carter of 38 years; son, Dustin Carter and wife, Sara, and grandchildren, Ryan, Cam, and Zabian; son, Daniel Carter and grandchildren, Harper and Mia; sister, Crystal McConnell, and nephew, Brent McConnell; sister-in-law, Robin Campbell Davis and husband, Brian; sister-in-law, Michelle Ray and husband, Carlos, and nephews, Joseph and Derek; and his father-in-law, Wayne Campbell.Terry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Terry worked as a mechanic for Radar for 25 years, and when he wasn't working, he lived for his two sons, his grandchildren, and his love for golf.A celebration of life will be held at a later date at their family home.