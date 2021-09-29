Terry Dale Horne Sr.
September 18, 1958 - September 25, 2021
Terry Dale Horne, age 63, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. He passed away at his home, with his wife and three children holding his hand as he took his final breath. Terry was a beloved husband, father, Paw-Paw, brother, uncle, and friend.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson and Myrtle Horne, and two sisters, Shelby Huffman and Connie Brogan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rhonda Horne; daughter, Alicia Simonds (Micah), daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Scott Graham, son, Terry Dale Horne Jr. (TJ); stepdaughter, Erica Reed; grandchildren, Kaden, Hunter, Maddy, Arissa, Blake, Liam, Sawyer, Adriana, Julian, and Sam; brother, Gary Horne (Sylvia); sister, Geneva Williamson (gene); sister, Bonnie Weeks; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Terry also leaves behind his beloved cat, Spooky.
Terry worked for Verizon as a cable splicer before retiring in 2020. He was a loyal Washington Redskins and Virginia Tech Hokies fan. He loved riding his mountain bike with his son, TJ, and his best friend, Alan. Halloween was his favorite holiday, and he was infamous for his and Rhonda's spectacular Halloween decorations and epic Halloween parties. Terry and Rhonda were married at one of their Halloween parties 19 years ago, dressed as Frankenstein's monster and his bride.
Terry's love for his family was undeniable. His grandchildren affectionately called him Paw-Paw, and he was extremely proud of this title. Paw-Paw's house was THE place for family gatherings, whether it be a random Sunday during football season or Christmas.
Terry's body, per his final request, was donated to the Virginia Anatomical Board to be used for scientific study.
The family would like to thank Corey Brown, CNA, Nexus Homecare LLC, Heartland Hospice, Dr. Vile, Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Alan Bishop for his dedication to maintaining Terry's beloved lawn during his illness, and our family and friends for their support.
We love you, Terry, Dad, Paw-Paw, and are heartbroken over our loss. We love you more than we could ever attempt to put into words, and we miss you so, so much.
A celebration of Terry's life will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday September 30, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 4 p.m.
